India Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Top Manufacturers And Report 2025-2033
The India surgical sutures market was valued at USD 137.8 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 266.0 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2033. The market is expanding steadily, driven by the rising volume of surgical procedures, advancements in suture materials, and the increasing penetration of minimally invasive surgeries across the country.
Key Highlights
Market size (2024): USD 137.8 million
Forecast (2033): USD 266.0 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 6.8%
Growing adoption of synthetic absorbable sutures for faster healing and reduced post-surgery complications
Expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising surgical intervention rates across India
Increasing demand for specialized sutures in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and gynecological surgeries
How AI is Transforming the Surgical Sutures Market in India
AI-powered solutions are being integrated into surgical planning and post-operative care, indirectly impacting suture demand and usage:
AI-assisted surgical robots ensuring precision in suturing for complex and minimally invasive procedures
Predictive analytics to determine optimal suture types based on patient healing patterns
Computer vision to guide automated suturing systems during laparoscopic surgeries
Post-operative monitoring AI tools detecting potential wound complications early for timely intervention
Inventory optimization using AI-driven demand forecasting in hospitals and surgical centers
Key Market Trends and Drivers
Rising Surgical Volumes : Growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention
Technological Advancements : Development of antibacterial, coated, and bio-absorbable sutures
Healthcare Infrastructure Growth : Increasing number of multi-specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers
Shift to Minimally Invasive Surgeries : Demand for precision suturing solutions in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures
Government Healthcare Initiatives : Investments in public health and rural surgical care access
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Type Insights :
Absorbable Sutures
Natural Sutures
Synthetic Sutures
Nylon Sutures
Polypropylene Sutures
Silk
Others
Application Insights :
Cardiovascular Surgeries
General Surgeries
Gynecological Surgeries
Orthopedic Surgeries
Ophthalmic Surgeries
Neurology Surgeries
Other Surgeries
End User Insights :
Hospitals/Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Regional Insights :
North India
East India
West and Central India
South India
Latest Developments in the Industry
March 2025 : Leading suture manufacturers announced expansions in synthetic absorbable suture production to meet growing demand from tertiary care hospitals.
February 2025 : Introduction of antimicrobial-coated sutures by domestic producers aimed at reducing post-surgical infection rates.
January 2025 : A major private hospital chain in South India adopted AI-assisted robotic suturing systems for complex cardiovascular procedures.
2024 : Increased adoption of biodegradable synthetic sutures in gynecological and orthopedic surgeries, driven by faster healing times and reduced patient discomfort.
