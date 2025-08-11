India Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Top Manufacturers And Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group)The India surgical sutures market was valued atand is expected to reach, growing at afrom 2025 to 2033. The market is expanding steadily, driven by the rising volume of surgical procedures, advancements in suture materials, and the increasing penetration of minimally invasive surgeries across the country.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 137.8 million

Forecast (2033): USD 266.0 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.8%

Growing adoption of synthetic absorbable sutures for faster healing and reduced post-surgery complications

Expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising surgical intervention rates across India Increasing demand for specialized sutures in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and gynecological surgeries

How AI is Transforming the Surgical Sutures Market in India

AI-powered solutions are being integrated into surgical planning and post-operative care, indirectly impacting suture demand and usage:



AI-assisted surgical robots ensuring precision in suturing for complex and minimally invasive procedures

Predictive analytics to determine optimal suture types based on patient healing patterns

Computer vision to guide automated suturing systems during laparoscopic surgeries

Post-operative monitoring AI tools detecting potential wound complications early for timely intervention Inventory optimization using AI-driven demand forecasting in hospitals and surgical centers

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Rising Surgical Volumes : Growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention

Technological Advancements : Development of antibacterial, coated, and bio-absorbable sutures

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth : Increasing number of multi-specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers

Shift to Minimally Invasive Surgeries : Demand for precision suturing solutions in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures Government Healthcare Initiatives : Investments in public health and rural surgical care access

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights :



Absorbable Sutures



Natural Sutures

Synthetic Sutures

Non-Absorbable Sutures



Nylon Sutures



Polypropylene Sutures



Silk Others

Application Insights :



Cardiovascular Surgeries

General Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries

Neurology Surgeries Other Surgeries

End User Insights :



Hospitals/Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Regional Insights :



North India

East India

West and Central India South India

Latest Developments in the Industry



March 2025 : Leading suture manufacturers announced expansions in synthetic absorbable suture production to meet growing demand from tertiary care hospitals.

February 2025 : Introduction of antimicrobial-coated sutures by domestic producers aimed at reducing post-surgical infection rates.

January 2025 : A major private hospital chain in South India adopted AI-assisted robotic suturing systems for complex cardiovascular procedures. 2024 : Increased adoption of biodegradable synthetic sutures in gynecological and orthopedic surgeries, driven by faster healing times and reduced patient discomfort.