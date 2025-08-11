Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Top Manufacturers And Report 2025-2033

2025-08-11 02:45:12
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Surgical Sutures Market Overview
The India surgical sutures market was valued at USD 137.8 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 266.0 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2033. The market is expanding steadily, driven by the rising volume of surgical procedures, advancements in suture materials, and the increasing penetration of minimally invasive surgeries across the country.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 137.8 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 266.0 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 6.8%
  • Growing adoption of synthetic absorbable sutures for faster healing and reduced post-surgery complications
  • Expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising surgical intervention rates across India
  • Increasing demand for specialized sutures in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and gynecological surgeries

How AI is Transforming the Surgical Sutures Market in India
AI-powered solutions are being integrated into surgical planning and post-operative care, indirectly impacting suture demand and usage:

  • AI-assisted surgical robots ensuring precision in suturing for complex and minimally invasive procedures
  • Predictive analytics to determine optimal suture types based on patient healing patterns
  • Computer vision to guide automated suturing systems during laparoscopic surgeries
  • Post-operative monitoring AI tools detecting potential wound complications early for timely intervention
  • Inventory optimization using AI-driven demand forecasting in hospitals and surgical centers

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Rising Surgical Volumes : Growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention
  • Technological Advancements : Development of antibacterial, coated, and bio-absorbable sutures
  • Healthcare Infrastructure Growth : Increasing number of multi-specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers
  • Shift to Minimally Invasive Surgeries : Demand for precision suturing solutions in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures
  • Government Healthcare Initiatives : Investments in public health and rural surgical care access

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights :

  • Absorbable Sutures
    • Natural Sutures
    • Synthetic Sutures
  • Non-Absorbable Sutures
    • Nylon Sutures
    • Polypropylene Sutures
    • Silk
    • Others

Application Insights :

  • Cardiovascular Surgeries
  • General Surgeries
  • Gynecological Surgeries
  • Orthopedic Surgeries
  • Ophthalmic Surgeries
  • Neurology Surgeries
  • Other Surgeries

End User Insights :

  • Hospitals/Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

Regional Insights :

  • North India
  • East India
  • West and Central India
  • South India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Developments in the Industry

  • March 2025 : Leading suture manufacturers announced expansions in synthetic absorbable suture production to meet growing demand from tertiary care hospitals.
  • February 2025 : Introduction of antimicrobial-coated sutures by domestic producers aimed at reducing post-surgical infection rates.
  • January 2025 : A major private hospital chain in South India adopted AI-assisted robotic suturing systems for complex cardiovascular procedures.
  • 2024 : Increased adoption of biodegradable synthetic sutures in gynecological and orthopedic surgeries, driven by faster healing times and reduced patient discomfort.

