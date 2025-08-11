India Cement Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies, Price Trends, Latest News & Forecast By 2033
In 2024, the India cement market was valued at approximately USD 19.6 billion , and it is forecasted to reach USD 39.7 billion by 2033 , growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% between 2025 and 2033. Key growth drivers include robust government infrastructure investments, rapid urbanisation, housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the development of smart cities, rising commercial and industrial construction, the adoption of sustainable and blended cement, and technological advancements in production and logistics.Key Highlights
-
Market Size (2024): USD 19.6 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 39.7 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 7.6%
Major Growth Contributors:
-
Public infrastructure projects including roads, metros, and airports
Government housing and smart-city programmes
Growing adoption of green and blended cement
Capacity expansions through domestic and foreign investment
-
Predictive Maintenance: AI-powered systems monitor machinery health in real time, predicting equipment failures in kilns, mills, and conveyors to reduce downtime.
Process Optimization: Machine learning models adjust raw mix proportions, fuel use, and kiln temperature automatically to maximise output and minimise energy consumption.
Supply Chain & Logistics Efficiency: AI helps optimise transport routes, select cost-efficient modes (rail/road mix), and manage dispatch schedules to meet project deadlines.
Sustainability Tracking: AI tools measure carbon emissions, track alternative fuel usage, and support compliance with green building standards and environmental regulations.
-
Government Mandates & National Initiatives: National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), PMAY, and smart-city projects are fuelling cement demand across sectors.
Technology-Led Innovation: Adoption of blended, low-carbon, and green cement technologies, along with waste heat recovery and alternative fuels.
Sector-Specific Demand: Strong consumption from residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects like expressways, metro rail, and airports.
Sustainability & Cost Efficiency: Focus on eco-friendly products, energy-efficient manufacturing, and reduced carbon footprints under schemes like PAT and LCTR.
Retrofit & Modernisation: Capacity upgrades, digital control towers, and advanced logistics systems to meet growing domestic and export requirements.
Analysis by Type:
-
Blended
Portland
Others
Portland stands as the largest component in 2024, holding around 65.0% of the market.
Analysis by End Use:
-
Residential
Commercial
Infrastructure
Residential leads the market with around 45.0% of market share in 2024.
Regional Analysis:
-
North India
West and Central India
East India
South India
In 2024, West and Central India accounted for the largest market share of over 35.0% .
-
Capacity Expansion: UltraTech, Dalmia Bharat, and Adani Group firms are investing in new plants and grinding units to expand capacity.
Limestone Tax in Tamil Nadu: A new INR 160/t tax is impacting production costs in regions dominated by Ramco, Dalmia, and India Cements.
Green Construction Push: Public tenders increasingly incentivise low-carbon cement, aligning with national sustainability goals.
