PM Modi Knows How Important Bengaluru Is, Assured All Assistance: Dy CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the importance of Bengaluru city and has assured him of all possible assistance.

Responding to a media query about his close interaction with PM Modi during the latter's visit to Bengaluru on Sunday, Shivakumar said,“One thing is certain -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how important Bengaluru is. He also agreed that the world can be seen through Bengaluru and has made a statement to that effect. I am not saying this is the achievement of our government alone; all successive governments have contributed to this work.”

“We need funds. There are a few BJP leaders who are like empty vessels -- I don't want to name them -- but they make the most noise. In this context, I am sending them details and asking them to raise their voices in Parliament, meet PM Modi, and secure at least Rs 10 for the state,” he chided.

“Not one of them is interested in bringing even Re 1 in funds to the state or meeting the Prime Minister. Even Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, has not brought any funds to the state. They have done nothing to benefit the state,” Shivakumar alleged.

“In this context, I presented the state's demands to the Prime Minister and requested him to consider them. PM Modi assured me he would look into the matter. I am confident because, judging by the way he spoke, he has agreed that Bengaluru is a global city. He also stated that Bengaluru represents India. I made all the necessary submissions,” Shivakumar reiterated.

“Yesterday, I was supposed to deliver the welcome address, but it got cancelled. It was my department, and I am the Minister for Bengaluru Development, and the event was held in Bengaluru. Therefore, I made my representation directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he said he would look into it,” he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's pleasant conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bengaluru had caught the attention of the public and surprised many, as CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar are known for often criticising PM Modi with sharp remarks.

The interaction began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding Prime Minister Modi's hand while presenting him with a bouquet and exchanging pleasantries. At the inauguration venue of the Yellow Line Metro services at R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar took the lead in showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the new station and shared details about the project.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were seen closely interacting with Prime Minister Modi throughout the event. When the Prime Minister took a ride on the newly inaugurated 19.15-km Yellow Line Metro from R.V. Road to Bommanahalli Metro Station, the leaders appeared to be enjoying the journey, engaging in delightful conversation.

CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar sat on either side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, maintaining a continuous conversation with him. Dy CM Shivakumar was seen pointing out of the Metro train and explaining various aspects to the Prime Minister.

Both CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar were also seen sharing hearty laughter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the journey. This development surprised many, and photos and videos of the interaction have gone viral on social media.