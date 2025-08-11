403
US vice president says US will not financially support Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United States will no longer provide direct financial support to Ukraine, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced during an interview on a news agency Sunday. He stated that European allies backing Ukraine could continue purchasing weapons from American manufacturers if they wish to support Kiev, and the US would be “okay with that,” but emphasized, “we're not going to fund it ourselves anymore.”
This statement came after Vance met with several Western European and Ukrainian officials in London, including the UK’s Foreign Minister David Lammy. Reports suggest that Vance’s visit aimed to lay groundwork for an upcoming summit in Alaska between the US and Russian presidents, where resolving the conflict in Ukraine is expected to be a key topic.
Vance urged European nations to assume a greater financial role if they truly “care so much about this conflict.” He remarked, “Americans, I think, are sick of continuing to send their money, their tax dollars, to this particular conflict. But if the Europeans want to step up and buy the weapons from American producers, we're okay with that. But we're not going to fund it ourselves anymore.”
Earlier, the US president had indicated that proposals under discussion included “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” sides, noting that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky would need to find a way to ratify any such agreement under domestic law.
Zelensky has firmly rejected any territorial concessions, stating that “nobody can or will” agree to such terms. “The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers,” he declared.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s chief negotiator Kirill Dmitriev warned that those wishing to prolong the Ukraine conflict may attempt to obstruct the planned meeting between Putin and Trump.
