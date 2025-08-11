403
Landslide Leaves Eight Dead in Pakistan’s Gilgit
(MENAFN) At least eight individuals lost their lives and four others were injured on Monday after a landslide struck in the Gilgit district of Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, local police confirmed.
Authorities reported that the tragedy occurred while a group of volunteers was engaged in repairing flood-damaged infrastructure near the Danyor stream in Gilgit.
"The victims were part of a community team working to repair a water channel which was badly damaged by recent floods. Unfortunately, mud and rocks from the nearby mountain suddenly collapsed, burying several people under the debris," police stated.
Rescue teams, alongside police and local residents, swiftly responded to the scene, successfully retrieving eight bodies and four survivors from beneath the landslide’s rubble.
The deceased and injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where two of the injured remain in critical condition.
Police said search efforts will persist for any others possibly trapped in the landslide zone, while public safety warnings have been issued for vulnerable areas.
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan voiced profound sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the families affected.
"The sacrifices of these brave volunteers will always be remembered. The government stands with their families in this time of grief," the chief minister declared in an official statement.
