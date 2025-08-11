Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia Approves Quarterly Dividend

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:



Ex-dividend date VFEX: August 20, 2025



Ex-dividend date AIM: August 22, 2025



Ex-dividend date NYSE American: August 22, 2025



Record date: August 22, 2025

Payment date: September 5, 2025

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy

Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.

