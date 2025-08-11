Fast Guard App Brings On-Demand Security To Charlotte As Asheville Grocery Stores Increase Armed Guard Presence

Fast Guard Service, a national leader in professional security guard services, announces the expansion of its Fast Guard App.

CHARLOTTE , NC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Charlotte, North Carolina, has been one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, attracting new residents, businesses, and large-scale developments. With booming construction projects, expanding commercial districts, and a rapidly increasing population, the city's need for reliable, professional security services has never been greater.

This growth also comes with challenges - from protecting large residential complexes to safeguarding construction sites and securing major events. The need for trained, vetted, and licensed guards who can respond quickly has shifted from being a luxury to a necessity.

The Fast Guard App was created to meet this exact demand, giving businesses, property managers, and event coordinators the power to book security guards instantly, manage services remotely, and receive real-time updates - all from a smartphone or computer.

Rising Concerns in Asheville and Statewide

While Charlotte remains the economic hub of North Carolina, security challenges are being felt across the state. In Asheville, for example, all major grocery stores have now implemented armed security guard services in response to an increasingly large homeless population that includes individuals with violent felony records.

Retail theft, vandalism, and customer and employee safety concerns have driven grocery chains and other high-traffic businesses to invest in visible deterrence measures. This local shift underscores a larger, nationwide trend: businesses are taking a proactive stance in protecting people and assets, rather than waiting for incidents to occur.

The Fast Guard App gives businesses in similar high-risk situations - whether in Asheville, Raleigh, Wilmington, or Charlotte - the ability to rapidly deploy armed or unarmed guards without weeks of planning or cumbersome phone negotiations.

Industry Verticals That Benefit from the Fast Guard App

Property Management Companies

Property management teams can use the Fast Guard App to schedule fire watch guards during system malfunctions, deploy security for malfunctioning automated gates, or place guards at problem properties to address tenant issues such as unauthorized use of pools or after-hours noise disturbances.

The app also allows managers to:

Schedule on-demand patrols at multiple properties

Monitor guard locations with GPS breadcrumb tracking

Receive instant action reports with photos and time stamps

Avoid delays by bypassing long phone calls and emails

Construction Companies

Construction sites often become targets for theft and vandalism, especially in high-crime areas or when valuable tools and materials are left onsite overnight. The Fast Guard App makes it possible to:

Request unarmed overnight guards to watch for trespassers

Deploy armed guards in neighborhoods with known security risks

Maintain constant oversight during high-value equipment deliveries

Order guards for last-minute needs after a break-in or vandalism

Event Companies and Venues

From festivals to corporate functions, event companies in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina can benefit from the app's same-day deployment capabilities. The Fast Guard App allows:

Quick scaling of staff for last-minute capacity changes

Placement of guards at entrances, perimeters, or backstage

Specialized services such as VIP escort or crowd control

Coordination with existing event staff and law enforcement

Corporate Offices with 10+ Employees

Companies with larger teams often require short-term security coverage for:

High-risk employee terminations

Workplace violence prevention

Monitoring after-hours meetings

Onsite security during strikes or protests

Why the Fast Guard App is Different

Unlike traditional security providers that may require days of lead time and lengthy onboarding calls, Fast Guard Service built its platform to operate at the speed of modern business. Clients can:

Book in minutes, not days

Manage multiple sites from a single dashboard

Receive real-time guard reports without requesting them

Choose between armed and unarmed guards instantly

Integrate with other operational tools for record-keeping

For Charlotte-based property management teams juggling dozens of properties, or a construction company breaking ground on a new development, the ability to quickly deploy a guard in a crisis is invaluable.

A Proven Track Record Nationwide

Fast Guard Service isn't new to last-minute, high-priority security deployments. The company has handled:

Disaster response and recovery in multiple states

Security for high-profile clients such as Tony Robbins and Grant Cardone

National contracts with Fortune 500 companies and major hospitality brands

Fire watch services for properties during system outages or code compliance checks

With over a decade of operational excellence and a network of trained, licensed guards across the U.S., the company brings its national experience to the local level in North Carolina.

Charlotte's Competitive Edge

For businesses in Charlotte, access to on-demand, professional security is more than a convenience - it's a competitive advantage. Developers can meet deadlines without worrying about overnight theft. Property managers can assure tenants of enhanced safety. Event planners can reduce liability and enhance guest experiences.

In a city that thrives on its reputation for growth and opportunity, visible, reliable security builds trust, reputation, and business continuity.

Call to Action

Fast Guard Service is now offering complimentary consultations for North Carolina businesses to assess their security needs and demonstrate how the Fast Guard App can streamline operations.

Property management companies, construction firms, event planners, and corporate leaders can learn more and download the Fast Guard App from:

About Fast Guard Service

Founded in 2013, Fast Guard Service is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured security provider offering armed and unarmed guard services nationwide. The company specializes in last-minute, emergency, and contractual security coverage for a wide range of industries, including property management, construction, retail, events, and corporate operations. The Fast Guard App allows clients to book, manage, and monitor security guard services on-demand from any device.

