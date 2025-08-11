Samuel Shatkin Jr, MD - Best Plastic Surgeons in America 2025

Newsweek - America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2025

Samuel Shatkin Jr., MD

Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr. named among"America's Best Plastic Surgeons" for 2025-his fifth consecutive year receiving this recognition

- Samuel Shatkin Jr., MDBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr. , a board-certified plastic surgeon and director of The Aesthetic Associates Centre for Plastic Surgery and Advanced Skin Care in Buffalo, New York, has once again been named among“America's Best Plastic Surgeons” for 2025. This marks the fifth year in a row that Dr. Shatkin has received this honor, reaffirming his standing as a leader in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.The 2025 ranking evaluated nearly 12,000 board-certified plastic surgeons across the United States, identifying the top 185 based on a combination of peer recommendations, patient outcomes, and professional achievements. Dr. Shatkin is the only plastic surgeon from Buffalo to appear on this year's list, and one of just 26 in the entire state of New York.“This recognition is an incredible honor, and I am grateful to my colleagues and patients who have placed their trust in me,” said Dr. Shatkin.“Each year, my goal remains the same: to provide safe, effective, and personalized care that meets each patient's unique needs.”A Career Dedicated to ExcellenceDr. Samuel Shatkin Jr. has built a reputation for combining surgical expertise with a patient-centered approach. His clinical focus includes facial rejuvenation, breast and body contouring, and advanced non-surgical procedures. Over the course of his career, he has introduced and refined techniques that prioritize natural-looking results, reduced recovery times, and patient comfort.Serving Buffalo and BeyondAs the only Buffalo-based surgeon to achieve this national recognition in 2025, Dr. Shatkin's work extends well beyond the operating room. His commitment to the Western New York community includes patient education initiatives, ongoing professional training, and providing access to advanced treatment options not widely available in the region.The Aesthetic Associates Centre offers a comprehensive range of services under one roof, including plastic surgery, dental aesthetics, and advanced skin care. This integrated approach allows patients to receive coordinated treatment plans tailored to their goals.Recognition and Professional ImpactBeing listed among“America's Best Plastic Surgeons” for five consecutive years places Dr. Shatkin in a select group of physicians nationwide who have maintained consistent recognition in a competitive and evolving specialty. His peers have acknowledged his contributions to advancing the standards of safety, technique, and patient care.In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Shatkin regularly participates in educational programs for other physicians and contributes to professional organizations dedicated to advancing plastic surgery techniques and patient safety protocols.About Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr.Dr. Shatkin earned his medical degree and completed specialized training in plastic and reconstructive surgery at respected institutions. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons , and is a member of several other leading professional organizations in his field. His practice integrates advanced technology with a strong emphasis on individualized treatment planning.About The Aesthetic Associates CentreThe Aesthetic Associates Centre for Plastic Surgery and Advanced Skin Care, located in Buffalo, NY, provides a full range of surgical and non-surgical treatments. The practice is equipped with on-site operating facilities, a skin care center, and dental services, enabling comprehensive aesthetic care in a single location.For more information about Dr. Shatkin, his services, or to schedule a consultation, visit .

