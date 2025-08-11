403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crystal Ball Releases New Memoir - Diary of a Cult Girl That Exposes the Dark Side of Faith-Based Control
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) “When you’re raised to fear the world, you never question the cage.” With these haunting words, Crystal Ball’s new memoir, Diary of a Cult Girl, launches readers into a gripping firsthand account of life inside one of America’s most quietly dangerous religious cults.
Diary of a Cult Girl (ISBN: 978734363623) is an unflinching record of psychological captivity. Told through real-time journals and letters written during her teenage years, Crystal reveals what it was like to grow up under the heavy hand of the Bill Gothard-led “Shiny Happy People” movement, where blind obedience was mistaken for holiness and submission was demanded in the name of God.
Raised in rural Alabama with no schooling beyond the home, no access to the outside world, and six siblings depending on her, Crystal survived a childhood ruled by control, shame, and fear. But through journal entries and emotional letters, she began carving a path to freedom.
Diary of a Cult Girl not only details her chilling experiences, but also introduces the 3P Framework—Personal Psychological Perceptions, a model Crystal uses to examine how mental control takes root and why so many survivors struggle long after leaving such environments. It’s a powerful resource for those recovering from high-control groups, religious trauma, or authoritarian families.
Now a successful entrepreneur, real estate disrupter, and consumer advocate Crystal Ball shares her story to spark courageous conversations and help dismantle cycles of repression. From the red clay dirt of Alabama to a life of freedom in the white sands of Florida, her story is a raw, empowering reminder that escape is possible—and so is healing.
About the Author:
Crystal Ball overcame extreme poverty and spiritual captivity to become a thriving, self-made businesswoman. Her unique path spans convenience store aisles, real estate deals, journalism, and advocacy. Today, she is a proud mom, writer, and fierce voice for the voiceless.
Diary of a Cult Girl (ISBN: 978734363623) is an unflinching record of psychological captivity. Told through real-time journals and letters written during her teenage years, Crystal reveals what it was like to grow up under the heavy hand of the Bill Gothard-led “Shiny Happy People” movement, where blind obedience was mistaken for holiness and submission was demanded in the name of God.
Raised in rural Alabama with no schooling beyond the home, no access to the outside world, and six siblings depending on her, Crystal survived a childhood ruled by control, shame, and fear. But through journal entries and emotional letters, she began carving a path to freedom.
Diary of a Cult Girl not only details her chilling experiences, but also introduces the 3P Framework—Personal Psychological Perceptions, a model Crystal uses to examine how mental control takes root and why so many survivors struggle long after leaving such environments. It’s a powerful resource for those recovering from high-control groups, religious trauma, or authoritarian families.
Now a successful entrepreneur, real estate disrupter, and consumer advocate Crystal Ball shares her story to spark courageous conversations and help dismantle cycles of repression. From the red clay dirt of Alabama to a life of freedom in the white sands of Florida, her story is a raw, empowering reminder that escape is possible—and so is healing.
About the Author:
Crystal Ball overcame extreme poverty and spiritual captivity to become a thriving, self-made businesswoman. Her unique path spans convenience store aisles, real estate deals, journalism, and advocacy. Today, she is a proud mom, writer, and fierce voice for the voiceless.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment