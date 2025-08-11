Mexico Airport Suspends Operations Due To Floods

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mexico City: Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport suspended operations for several hours Sunday after heavy rains flooded the capital and caused poor visibility, authorities said.

"Due to the heavy rainfall this afternoon and based on reports of low visibility... the aeronautical authority has ordered the suspension of landing and takeoff operations for the next 3 hours," the airport's official X account posted before 9:00 pm local time (0300 GMT).

"This will allow for the removal of rainwater that has caused flooding, enabling the restoration of operational capacity," it said.

Benito Juarez International Airport, one of the city's two international airports, is among Latin America's busiest, serving 45.4 million passengers in 2024.

Sunday's rainfall flooded major roads in Mexico City, with water reaching up to 50 centimeters (19 inches) in some areas.

The capital's government activated a purple alert -- the highest level -- for the central area of the metropolis of more than nine million inhabitants.

Mexico experiences major storms every year, usually between May and November.