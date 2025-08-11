Inviting Zelensky To Alaska Meeting Would Be Best Decision Polish Deputy PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz made this statement on Sunday, Ukrinform reports, citing PAP .

"I believe President Zelensky will be invited. There's some information emerging today that there's a chance President Zelensky will be present at President Trump's meeting with Putin. That would be the best decision, and I believe it will happen," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He stressed that the goal of the Western world, led by the United States, is to achieve a just and lasting peace.

"Last week, I had the opportunity to speak with President Trump's closest advisors, who spoke of his determination to achieve his goal of peace. Poland will do everything to achieve such a just peace," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

In his opinion, reaching a ceasefire agreement with President Zelensky's participation is now closer than ever. He added that if it were to happen on August 15 - the anniversary of the 1920 Warsaw Battle victory over the Bolsheviks - it would be "the best gift" on that day for this part of the world and for the region's future.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also stressed that Poland is ready to support a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine through logistical and infrastructure assistance, adding that in such a case, Polish troops would remain on Polish territory.

Eight Nordic and Baltic states that are part of the NB8 format recently reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine ahead of the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In his latest video address, Zelensky said that no deadlines or expectations work with Russia - it does not want to stop the killings but seeks a way to destroy Ukraine.

Photo: Facebook / Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej