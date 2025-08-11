KBC 17: When And Where Can You Watch Amitabh Bachchan's Show

Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: The iconic quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is returning with its 17th season and there is a lot of excitement among the audience about it. Once again Amitabh Bachchan is ready to take over as the host of the show. Let us tell you that the show is going to start from August 11. It can be seen from 9 pm. Not only this, KBC 17 will also be streamed on OTT.

When and where to watch the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati

TV's much awaited show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 can be seen on Sony Entertainment Television from 11th August, Monday to Friday at 9 pm. This time the tagline of the show has been changed and it will be- Jahan Aql Hai, Wahan Aql Hai. According to India TV's report, during the 16 successful seasons of KBC, 1368 episodes were telecast and 2143 contestants participated in it. These contestants were from different backgrounds like students, teachers, housewives, farmers etc. Many of these contestants have won lakhs or crores of rupees, while many have got happiness and recognition by participating in this show. For some people, KBC has been more than a game, which gave a new turn to their lives.

When did the Kaun Banega Crorepati game show start?

Sony TV's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati started in 2000. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the show so far. However, once in season 3, Shahrukh Khan took over as the host. Let us tell you that due to this show, Big B has become everyone's favorite in every household. His look, style and way of answering the quiz is liked by the audience. Over the years, his presence has become synonymous with the identity and credibility of this show. At the same time, KBC has also become a favorite show in every household year after year.

Sony TV recently shared the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on its official Instagram.