Tesla Expands In India: New Experience Centre To Open In Delhi's Aerocity

Tesla is all set to inaugurate its second experience centre in India in Delhi's Aerocity today, that is, August 11. The first store for the Elon Musk-owned company was opened in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, marking its recent entry into the Indian market. The Worldmark 3 building in the Aerocity neighbourhood of the nation's capital will house Tesla's showroom in Delhi. Visitors will get the chance to examine the newest electric cars from Tesla that have been released in India. Tesla has officially entered the world's third-largest automobile market, India, with the launch of its electric Midsize SUV, the Tesla Model Y, priced from nearly Rs 60 lakhs.

Tesla Model Y introduced

The Tesla Model Y was introduced in India by the company at the opening of its store in Mumbai. The brand will showcase the Model Y by integrating the second store in Delhi. In India, Tesla introduced the Model Y RWD and long-range RWD variants. Although the long-range model costs Rs 67.89 lakh, the RWD variant starts at Rs 59.89 lakh. Because of this, the RWD version's on-road price comes to Rs 61.07 lakh. However, the on-road cost of the long-range model is Rs 69.15 lakh.

Both a 60 kWh and a bigger 75 kWh battery pack are available in India for the Tesla Model Y with rear-wheel drive. The RWD version has a single electric motor that produces about 295 horsepower. Additionally, the long-range version of the battery claims a range of 622 km, while the 60 kWh battery claims a WLTP range of 500 km on a single charge.

Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

The introduction of the Tesla Model Y in India marks a significant step for the company in the country's evolving electric vehicle landscape, offering a combination of range, performance, and advanced features.

Tesla has launched its first charging facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Maharashtra's Mumbai, weeks after opening its first showroom in the city.

In India, Tesla competes with many carmakers. Homegrown auto makers include Tata Motors and Mahindra, with the Harrier EV and Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. Other competition comes in the form of BYD and VinFast.