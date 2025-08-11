Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith Evicted In First Week Mohanlal Urges Viewers To Vote Wisely
The very first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has left the house in shock. Host Mohanlal called Munshi Ranjith to the stage right at the start of the episode, surprising both contestants and viewers. Ranjith bid farewell to his housemates before joining Mohanlal outside, marking an unexpected twist so early in the season.
Eight Contestants Faced Elimination This season opened with 19 contestants stepping into the Bigg Boss house. For the first eviction, eight names were on the chopping block - Shaitya, Ranjith, Giselle, Nevin, Renu, Aryan, Anumol, and Sharika. The final verdict came from the audience vote, with Mohanlal revealing the result in Sunday's episode. A promo for the eviction episode, released earlier by the Bigg Boss team, had already stirred up curiosity among fans.
Mohanlal's Strong Message to Viewers During the episode, Mohanlal delivered a powerful message urging viewers to vote wisely. Using a thought-provoking metaphor, he said,“Work in the field, wages on the ridge”, stressing that every audience vote is valuable. He warned against blindly following fan armies or PR campaigns and called for the removal of contestants who play it safe without contributing to the show's entertainment value.
“Only those who provide real content should stay,” Mohanlal asserted.“If you evict strong players and keep the lazy and undeserving ones, you will be the ones who suffer. Don't later complain that this season wasn't right.” He reminded viewers that the success of the show depends on their choices:“Only if the audience works with us will the work of seven be complete. Remember that. The ride is on the edge.”
With such a strong start and a bold statement from Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 promises plenty of drama, unexpected twists, and high-voltage entertainment in the days ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment