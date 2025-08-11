403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea’s President Lee Approval Edges Down
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung experienced a marginal decline in his approval rating last week, slipping 0.3 percentage points to 71.3%, according to a new public opinion poll released Monday.
Conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) by local pollster Flower Research, the survey also found a 1.6 percentage point increase in negative sentiment toward the president’s leadership, bringing his disapproval rating to 27.7%.
Meanwhile, the liberal ruling Democratic Party saw its public support rise by 1.4 percentage points to 56.7%. The conservative opposition People Power Party also posted gains, increasing its approval rating by 2.6 percentage points to reach 25.3%.
Smaller political players remained relatively static. The left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party held a support rate of 3.3%, while the right-leaning New Reform Party registered 2.8%.
In a parallel survey using an automated response system (ARS), Flower Research reported that President Lee's approval rating climbed 1.4 percentage points to 65.5% compared to the previous week.
Both the CATI and ARS polls were conducted from Friday to Saturday, sampling 1,001 and 1,008 voters, respectively. Each survey carried a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.
Conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) by local pollster Flower Research, the survey also found a 1.6 percentage point increase in negative sentiment toward the president’s leadership, bringing his disapproval rating to 27.7%.
Meanwhile, the liberal ruling Democratic Party saw its public support rise by 1.4 percentage points to 56.7%. The conservative opposition People Power Party also posted gains, increasing its approval rating by 2.6 percentage points to reach 25.3%.
Smaller political players remained relatively static. The left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party held a support rate of 3.3%, while the right-leaning New Reform Party registered 2.8%.
In a parallel survey using an automated response system (ARS), Flower Research reported that President Lee's approval rating climbed 1.4 percentage points to 65.5% compared to the previous week.
Both the CATI and ARS polls were conducted from Friday to Saturday, sampling 1,001 and 1,008 voters, respectively. Each survey carried a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment