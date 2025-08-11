Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea’s President Lee Approval Edges Down

2025-08-11 01:39:04
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung experienced a marginal decline in his approval rating last week, slipping 0.3 percentage points to 71.3%, according to a new public opinion poll released Monday.

Conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) by local pollster Flower Research, the survey also found a 1.6 percentage point increase in negative sentiment toward the president’s leadership, bringing his disapproval rating to 27.7%.

Meanwhile, the liberal ruling Democratic Party saw its public support rise by 1.4 percentage points to 56.7%. The conservative opposition People Power Party also posted gains, increasing its approval rating by 2.6 percentage points to reach 25.3%.

Smaller political players remained relatively static. The left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party held a support rate of 3.3%, while the right-leaning New Reform Party registered 2.8%.

In a parallel survey using an automated response system (ARS), Flower Research reported that President Lee's approval rating climbed 1.4 percentage points to 65.5% compared to the previous week.

Both the CATI and ARS polls were conducted from Friday to Saturday, sampling 1,001 and 1,008 voters, respectively. Each survey carried a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

