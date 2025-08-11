Out For Undergrad Welcomes Jane Barry-Moran As Principal Consultant-Strategic Development

Jane Barry-Moran, Principal Consultant-Strategic Development

- R. Alan York, Reed SmithNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Out for Undergraduate Business Conference, Inc (O4U), the leading nonprofit dedicated to helping high-achieving LGBTQ2IA+ undergraduates achieve their full potential, is proud to announce the appointment of Jane Barry-Moran as Principal Consultant-Strategic Development.Barry-Moran joins O4U with more than a decade of proven leadership at the intersection of leadership development, diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, and organizational change. Most recently serving as Managing Director of Programs & Research at Out Leadership, she advised Fortune 1000 executives on inclusive leadership, allyship, and coalition building, while spearheading over 50 annual leadership programs for early-career and senior professionals.“Jane Barry-Moran's leadership experience, business development acumen, and unwavering commitment to LGBTQ2IA+ advancement make her an outstanding candidate for Principal Consultant at O4U,” said Cindi Love, Executive Director of O4U.“Her proven ability to grow revenue, build strategic partnerships, and scale inclusive leadership programs directly supports O4U's next chapter of impact. We are dedicated to supporting our corporate partners navigate the complexity of recruiting and retaining the best talent while continuing to provide positive, life-changing experiences to a vibrant, ever-evolving, all-inclusive community of self-identified next generation leaders.”Barry-Moran is also a respected community leader, having co-founded the DEI Task Force and established the inaugural DEI Center at St. John's University. She currently serves on the Board of the Tanenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding.R. Alan York, Partner & Global Chair of Culture and Engagement at Reed Smith said:“Jane brings a rare combination of strategic insight and people-centered leadership. She has a pragmatic approach to solving complex challenges, always keeping both the business and the people who power business at the center. She's a true leader in this space, and I can't wait to see the impact she'll make in this next role.”In her new position, Barry-Moran will lead O4U's strategic development initiatives, including supporting the launch of inclusion consulting services and toolkits designed to meet evolving corporate needs.“What I have always loved about O4U is that it invests in building the future of talent,” said Barry-Moran.“The chance to help expand that impact through this new work is incredibly meaningful to me. I've seen firsthand how powerful it is when LGBTQIA+ talent is supported, challenged, and given the tools to lead - and I'm proud to help carry that mission forward in this role at O4U.”About Out for Undergrad (O4U)Out for Undergrad (O4U) helps high-achieving LGBTQ2IA+ undergraduates and O4U Alumni reach their full potential. Through industry-specific conferences, mentoring, and career readiness programs, O4U equips students with the skills, resources, and networks needed to launch successful careers while living authentically. Learn more at .

