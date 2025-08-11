THESE 5 Countries Share Their Independence Day With India On 15Th August

Did you know that besides India, five other countries also celebrate their independence on August 15th?

August 15th marks India's 77th Independence Day, a reminder of the hardships and sacrifices of our freedom fighters. After 200 years of British rule, countless people fought bravely, finally achieving long-awaited freedom in 1947. The British left, dividing the nation into India and Pakistan.

Did you know that five other countries also celebrate their independence on August 15th, alongside India?

August 15th is known as 'National Liberation Day of Korea,' marking Korea's freedom from 35 years of Japanese rule in 1945. Also called 'Gwangbokjeol,' meaning 'the time when light returned,' it led to the formation of independent Korean governments three years later.

Bahrain gained independence from the United Kingdom on August 15, 1971. One of the first Gulf nations to discover oil and build a refinery in 1931, Bahrain's independence was recognized by Britain and the Ottomans that year, but it remained under British rule until 1971. While sometimes said to be August 14th, Bahrain celebrates Independence Day on August 15th.

Also known as 'Congo National Day,' the Republic of the Congo achieved full independence from France on August 15, 1960, after exactly 80 years of French rule. A Marxist-Leninist state from 1969 to 1992, it has since held multi-party elections.

The world's sixth-smallest nation, Liechtenstein, gained independence from Germany on August 15, 1866. Celebrated as National Day with traditional fireworks since 1940, thousands of citizens participate in the grand festivities.