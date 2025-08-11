3 Clear Signs Liv Morgan's WWE Comeback Could Happen Much Earlier Than Fans Expect

Hints on RAW and comments from WWE stars suggest Liv Morgan may return to action sooner than expected.

Finn Balor recently claimed Liv Morgan would be out for six to eight months while recovering from injury. Before her setback, there were signs of tension between the two during backstage segments. If Morgan comes back earlier than his stated timeline, it could be to confront Balor for downplaying her return and to flip the dynamic in The Judgment Day.

Since joining The Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez has been linked in relationship rumors to Dominik Mysterio. Both have denied it, but WWE has planted subtle hints toward a romantic angle. If Liv Morgan returns soon, she could catch the pair together, turn babyface, and spark a heated love triangle on Monday Night RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez revealed Morgan has been rehabbing two to three times weekly and is expected back soon. Rodriguez and Perez recently lost the Women's Tag Team Titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2025, with Perez taking the pin. That loss gives Morgan added motivation to return quickly and settle the score with Perez.