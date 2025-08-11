Coolie Advance Booking Soars With Massive Demand Ahead Of August 14 Release Check Here

Coolie advance bookings are soaring nationwide as Rajinikanth teams up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time. Fans' excitement is at its peak ahead of the film's grand August 14 release.

Coolie is one of the most highly anticipated films in the country, with the main highlight being superstar Rajinikanth teaming up with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time. This fresh collaboration has sparked massive excitement among fans, reflected in the film's advance booking collections.

According to trade analysts, as reported by Cinetrak, Coolie has already amassed an impressive ₹69 crore from advance sales alone. The Rajinikanth starrer is scheduled for release on August 14th. His last film was Vettaiyaan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Box Office Success with Leo

Before Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj delivered the blockbuster Leo, starring Vijay. The film exceeded box office expectations, grossing over ₹620 crore worldwide and becoming an industry hit in Tamil Nadu. Leo also marked the much-anticipated on-screen reunion of Vijay and Trisha after 14 years, with Trisha portraying the character Satya. The star-studded cast included Arjun, Sandy Master, Mathew, Manobala, Priya Anand, Babu Antony, Abhirami Venkatachalam, G. M. Kumar, Vasanthi, Maya S. Krishnan, Shanthi Mayadevi, Madonna Sebastian, Anurag Kashyap, and Sachin Mani. Reports have even hinted at a possible sequel to Leo. With such a successful track record, expectations are sky-high for Lokesh's upcoming project Coolie, which promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

Anirudh Ravichander on Expectations from Coolie

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has frequently collaborated with Rajinikanth, expressed high hopes for Coolie in a recent interview. He noted that their previous ventures together have been major successes, and he expects the same magic this time. Anirudh also praised Lokesh Kanagaraj's strong track record and predicted that the film would showcase the director's exceptional screenwriting skills. What makes the anticipation even more remarkable is that the buzz has built up despite no trailer being released yet. According to Anirudh, Coolie will be an intelligent and engaging entertainer that blends Rajinikanth's star power with Lokesh's storytelling expertise.