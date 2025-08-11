'Air India Is Lying...': KC Venugopal Urges Inquiry After Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi Flight Faces Landing Issues
“There should be an inquiry into the issue. An unfortunate incident happened yesterday. It was announced by the pilot that there was another aircraft on the runway when we were going to land. I spoke to DGCA as well. Let them have an inquiry. Air India is lying...” Congress MP and a passenger of AI2455, KC Venugopal told ANI.
(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.)
