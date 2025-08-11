403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) --
1957 -- Sayyed Ali Suleiman Al-Rifai passed away at the age of 65. He was a well known figure in the labor and economic scenes
1963 -- Al-Qadsiya sports club was proclaimed. It was founded in October 1960 with headquarters located in Hawalli Governorate.
1974 -- Kuwait Scientific Club was proclaimed for promoting sciences particularly among the youth.
1990 -- The Iraqi regime published a daily newspaper, Al-Nidaa (the call) in Kuwait, nine days after invading the country. The occupation regime used Kuwaiti printing houses to release the newspaper.
1991 -- Suleiman Al-Marshoud died at the age of 101. He was a famous merchant, dealing in perfumes and incense imported from India in the 20th of the past century.
2017 -- The famous actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha died at the age of 78 in London after suffering from illness. He was among the top art pioneers in Kuwait and the Gulf.
2018 -- The Kuwaiti female figure skating team won 27 medals including 17 gold ones in the Asian competition held in Bangkok.
2021 -- Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) announced the kick start of operation in the 100-km-long pipeline, pumping gas from Al-Khafji to Kuwait with a capacity of 24 million cubic meters. (end)
gta
1957 -- Sayyed Ali Suleiman Al-Rifai passed away at the age of 65. He was a well known figure in the labor and economic scenes
1963 -- Al-Qadsiya sports club was proclaimed. It was founded in October 1960 with headquarters located in Hawalli Governorate.
1974 -- Kuwait Scientific Club was proclaimed for promoting sciences particularly among the youth.
1990 -- The Iraqi regime published a daily newspaper, Al-Nidaa (the call) in Kuwait, nine days after invading the country. The occupation regime used Kuwaiti printing houses to release the newspaper.
1991 -- Suleiman Al-Marshoud died at the age of 101. He was a famous merchant, dealing in perfumes and incense imported from India in the 20th of the past century.
2017 -- The famous actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha died at the age of 78 in London after suffering from illness. He was among the top art pioneers in Kuwait and the Gulf.
2018 -- The Kuwaiti female figure skating team won 27 medals including 17 gold ones in the Asian competition held in Bangkok.
2021 -- Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) announced the kick start of operation in the 100-km-long pipeline, pumping gas from Al-Khafji to Kuwait with a capacity of 24 million cubic meters. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment