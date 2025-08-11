Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today In Kuwait's History


2025-08-11 01:07:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) --

1957 -- Sayyed Ali Suleiman Al-Rifai passed away at the age of 65. He was a well known figure in the labor and economic scenes

1963 -- Al-Qadsiya sports club was proclaimed. It was founded in October 1960 with headquarters located in Hawalli Governorate.
1974 -- Kuwait Scientific Club was proclaimed for promoting sciences particularly among the youth.
1990 -- The Iraqi regime published a daily newspaper, Al-Nidaa (the call) in Kuwait, nine days after invading the country. The occupation regime used Kuwaiti printing houses to release the newspaper.
1991 -- Suleiman Al-Marshoud died at the age of 101. He was a famous merchant, dealing in perfumes and incense imported from India in the 20th of the past century.
2017 -- The famous actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha died at the age of 78 in London after suffering from illness. He was among the top art pioneers in Kuwait and the Gulf.
2018 -- The Kuwaiti female figure skating team won 27 medals including 17 gold ones in the Asian competition held in Bangkok.
2021 -- Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) announced the kick start of operation in the 100-km-long pipeline, pumping gas from Al-Khafji to Kuwait with a capacity of 24 million cubic meters. (end)
