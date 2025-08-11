Powering Oil With Sunlight: Bp's Renewable Energy Leap In Caspian
Crucially, the STEL initiative is linked to the Shafag solar power plant-a 240 MW photovoltaic installation planned for Azerbaijan's 'Green Energy Zone' in Jabrayil. This project, underpinned by a novel 'virtual power transfer arrangement,' will supply renewable electricity to the national grid, which will then be routed to the Sangachal terminal, effectively greening its power supply. This synergy between solar generation and terminal electrification is forecasted to reduce operational emissions by approximately 50% over the terminal's expected lifespan - a substantial achievement in an oil-dominated energy landscape.
