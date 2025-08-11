Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,000 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,093 (+4) Russian tanks, 23,114 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 31,380 (+37) artillery systems, 1,462 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 1,204 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,556 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 421 warplanes, 340 helicopters, 50,646 (+191) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 58,113 (+131) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,936 pieces of special equipment.

Defense Forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy region

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.