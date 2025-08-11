Extreme Heat To Persist Until Thursday Amid Scattered Rainfall

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 11 (Petra) -- A searing heatwave will continue to grip the Kingdom through Thursday, with forecasters warning of sweltering conditions, dusty skies, and the possibility of sudden downpours in some areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department reports that temperatures across much of the country will remain at dangerous levels, particularly in low-lying and desert regions.On Monday, conditions will be hot over the high mountain ranges and blistering elsewhere. By midday, a shift in weather patterns will usher in a period of atmospheric instability, likely bringing scattered showers to various regions.Some southern and eastern areas could experience brief but intense rainfall accompanied by thunder. Winds will vary between northwesterly and northeasterly, generally moderate but strengthening at times, especially in desert areas raising dust and further reducing visibility.The Meteorological Department has issued multiple warnings: avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours; watch for slippery roads where rain falls; beware of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in the south and east; and prepare for poor or even zero visibility in dusty conditions, especially along external roads.Authorities are also urging the public to keep children out of locked vehicles, avoid leaving flammable materials in cars, refrain from lighting fires or discarding cigarette butts in forested areas, and stay hydrated, with an emphasis on drinking water.The heat will hold steady on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highland areas remaining hot and the rest of the country facing extreme heat. Clouds at varying altitudes are expected, and by midday on both days, another wave of instability could trigger scattered thunderstorms, most likely heavy in the south and east. Winds will persist from the northeast to northwest, moderate but becoming active at times in desert areas, stirring up dust.Thursday will bring only a slight drop in temperatures, with hot conditions in highlands and extreme heat elsewhere. Skies will feature occasional high-altitude clouds, while northwesterly winds will be moderate, strengthening at times in the east.Today in East Amman, temperatures will range between 41 C and 28 C, and in West Amman between 39 C and 26 C. The northern highlands will see 37 C to 26 C, while the Sharah highlands will record 38 C to 25 C.Desert regions will reach 45 C to 27 C, the plains 40 C to 26 C, and the northern Jordan Valley 43 C to 29 C. The southern Jordan Valley will experience 43 C to 32 C, the Dead Sea 43 C to 31 C, and Aqaba 44 C to 30 C.