Punyam Introduces ISO 20121 Certification Consultancy Service
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam, a leading international consultancy for management system certifications, now offers its ISO 20121 Certification Consultancy service. ISO 20121 is an internationally recognized standard that covers environmental, social, and economic aspects of events. It guides organizers to consider factors such as resource efficiency, waste reduction, choice of materials, inclusivity, accessibility, and community impact. By implementing an Event Sustainability Management System (ESMS) as per ISO 20121, companies can demonstrate their commitment to green practices and social responsibility.
This standard applies to events of all types and sizes – from large sporting events and international conferences to cultural festivals and corporate meetings – making sustainability a core part of the organization's management system. With increasing demand for eco friendly practices in conferences, festivals, exhibitions, and corporate events worldwide, Punyam's ISO 20121 service helps organizations integrate sustainability into every aspect of their event planning.
Punyam's Expertise in Certification Consultancy
Leveraging decades of experience in ISO certification across industries, Punyam is well-equipped to guide clients through the ISO 20121 process. The company has helped over a thousand organizations in India and abroad achieve certifications in quality, environment, health & safety, food safety, information security, energy, and other management standards. This breadth of expertise means Punyam understands how to align an event sustainability system with overall business goals. Its consultants offer tailored guidance on documentation, implementation, training, and internal auditing. Punyam's track record across sectors – including hospitality, tourism, IT, manufacturing, healthcare, and more – ensures that the ISO 20121 consultancy addresses the unique needs of each client's events and supply chain.
Key Services in ISO 20121 Consultancy
Punyam's ISO 20121 service covers the full certification lifecycle, with offerings that include:
.Gap Analysis and Documentation: Assessing current practices and developing required policies, procedures, and manuals aligned with ISO 20121.
.Training and Awareness: Conducting workshops and training for staff and event teams on sustainable event practices and the requirements of ISO 20121.
.System Implementation: Assisting in setting up management system processes, roles, and controls that integrate sustainability into event planning and execution.
.Internal Audits and Improvement: Performing internal audits, identifying non conformances, and recommending corrective actions to ensure continual improvement of the sustainability system.
.Certification Support: Guiding clients through the selection of an accredited certification body and providing support during the third party audit to achieve ISO 20121 certification.
These services ensure organizations are prepared for any stringent audit and can maintain compliance over time. The consultancy is designed to be flexible, serving event organizers, venues, agencies, and corporations with in house or outsourced event operations.
ISO 20121 certification offers organizations a strategic advantage by enhancing their sustainability reputation, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring compliance with environmental and social regulations. It helps reduce waste, optimize resources, and proactively manage event-related risks. Certified organizations gain a competitive edge, boost stakeholder confidence, and demonstrate genuine commitment to responsible event management.
Punyam emphasizes that ISO 20121 aligns with broader sustainability goals and can improve stakeholder engagement. Certified organizations often gain positive media attention and higher attendee satisfaction by showing a genuine commitment to green events.
For more information about Punyam's ISO 20121 certification consultancy service, please visit our official website
About Punyam
Punyam is a global management systems consulting and training organization. It specializes in assisting businesses across diverse industries to implement and certify against national and international standards. In addition to ISO 20121, Punyam's expertise covers standards such as ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environment), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety), ISO 22000 (Food Safety), ISO 27001 (Information Security), ISO 50001 (Energy), and many others. The company supports clients with documentation, training, internal auditing, and end to end certification assistance, helping make organizations competitive, compliant, and sustainable in the global marketplace.
