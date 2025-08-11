TGS Vesting Under The 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan
In accordance with the terms of the 2022 Long Term Incentive Plan, the PSUs and RSUs vested on 9 August 2025, resulting in a total of 83 PSU/RSU holders having the right to request the issuance of a total of 288,177 TGS shares at par value NOK 0.25. The TGS Board of Directors determined that the final payout on the PSUs is 60.0% based on achievement of performance metrics set forth in the plan, resulting in a total of 180,810 shares issuable to sixteen holders of the vested PSUs. In addition, 107,367 shares are issuable to sixty-seven employees for the vesting of the RSUs.
PSU/RSU participants will have a portion of their vested shares cash settled by TGS, using the fair market value of the shares as defined under the plan, to cover tax withholding obligations and other necessary deductions that arise in connection with the vest.
The following primary insiders have the right to request the issuance of the following number of TGS shares related to the vesting of the PSUs/RSUs, a portion of which may be cash-settled as described above:
---- Kristian Johansen – 39,900 shares
---- Sven Larsen – 16,038 shares
---- William Ashby – 16,038 shares
---- Tana Pool – 16,038 shares
---- David Hajovsky – 16,038 shares
---- Whitney Eaton – 16,038 shares
About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit
Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.
