Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army's Anti-Terror Operation In Kishtwar Enters Second Day

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army's Anti-Terror Operation In Kishtwar Enters Second Day


2025-08-11 12:01:22
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The anti-terror operation launched by the Indian Army in the general area of Dul in Kishtwar, enters its second day.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Security forces exchanged gunfire with terrorists in Kishtwar's Dul area.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps stated that troops conducting an intelligence-based operation established contact with terrorists in the area.

"Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress," White Knight Corps said.

The encounter comes a day after two soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, were killed in the line of duty during an operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Chinar Corps paid tribute to them, noting their courage and dedication.

Also Read: Omar Abdullah reacts to statehood buzz, high-profile 'meetings' – 'still optimistic about something positive for J-K

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues," Army's Chinar Corps posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)

