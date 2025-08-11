Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In THESE Places
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh are bracing for another round of heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has announced that widespread rains are expected to lash both states starting today due to a surface circulation system
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Both states are preparing for another spell of heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rains from tomorrow onwards due to a surface circulation system over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from the 13th to the 16th of this month. Authorities have advised caution on roads and vigilance for those in low-lying areas during the rains.
According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center, heavy rainfall is expected today (Monday) in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Yadadri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal on August 13th, potentially leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state from August 13th to 16th.
Statistics:
On Sunday, Akkapur in Nirmal district recorded 11.05 cm of rainfall, Phanigiri in Suryapet district recorded 8.93 cm, Ichoda in Adilabad district recorded 7.28 cm, and Duggondi in Warangal district recorded 6.70 cm. Heavy rains also occurred in Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak, Rangareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Sangareddy districts.
According to the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Center, Parvathipuram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Eluru districts in Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience particularly heavy rainfall until the end of this week. Farmers and those working outdoors have been advised to exercise caution. The Meteorological Department has officially announced the possibility of heavy rainfall in several areas across the state, with the likelihood of increased rainfall in the coming days.
Continuous rainfall in Hyderabad over the past two to three days has caused waterlogging and difficulties in Panjagutta and other colonies, leading to criticism of the government on social media.
