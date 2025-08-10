Faraday Future Founder And Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: Company To Announce Major Strategy Upgrade With Dual-Flywheel, Dual-Bridge Eco Strategy On August 16

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join FF for the live broadcast on August 16 at 7:30 PM PT or August 17 at 10:30 AM Beijing Time via FF.com, the FF App.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”,“FF” or the“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

This is our 15th weekly update. On Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) plans to invest in crypto assets. This marks a fast-track integration of Web2 and Web3 and signals the start of a potential decade-long super bull market for crypto assets. FF is considering how it could seize this watershed moment in global economic development.

On the afternoon of Aug 16th (Pacific Time), at Pebble Beach, FF will reinforce its strategy upgrade with its Dual-flywheel, Dual-bridge Eco Strategy, which could create a fast-growth system of two independent yet mutually empowering flywheels-for increasing capital returns, improving cash flow, increasing net asset value, optimizing the balance sheet, and speeding up the maximization of stockholder value.

Join us for the live broadcast on August 16 at 7:30 PM PT or August 17 at 10:30 AM Beijing Time via the FF App, and my social media channels.

Let's now quickly go through the progress we have made this week:

Starting with S1 User Ecosystem. FX's Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales model has expanded to a new state - Massachusetts. We signed a binding deposit agreement for a non-binding preorder covering 100 units of FX Super One with Bos Auto, one of the largest independent automotive dealers in the Boston area. This co-creation partnership will help FX products enter Boston and surrounding premium markets faster. Bos Auto reaches high net-worth potential customers in the region's technology, finance, education, and healthcare sectors. The potential for premium user growth is huge. Bos Auto will work with us as a paid co-creation partner, sharing returns through co-creating value.

Last week, we launched the FX Super One global co-creation campaign:“Design Its Face. Define Its Soul.” The response from users worldwide has been amazing. Many designs are wildly imaginative, and they show deep thought and expression about the relationship between people and their vehicles. FX Super One - Your Vehicle EAI Avatar. We'll handpick and share more of these works soon. We invite more users to take part.

Going to S2–S3: Product & Technology: This week, FX's Safety & Homologation team took the Super One to Detroit, preparing to begin a series of baseline crash tests for occupant safety at MGA Research - one of the world's most respected automotive safety testing organizations. These tests are a key step in meeting FMVSS certification for the North American market. They will strengthen the Super One's high safety standards and speed up product validation.

As the Bridge Strategy moves toward bridge closure, our work with S Tier 1 suppliers has shown us their strong industrialization capabilities. It has also made us reflect on our own. FX's VLE industrialization still has gaps. We must close them quickly. Building world-class industrialization for both FF and FX is essential to delivering the Bridge Strategy faster and better.

Next week, beyond the August 16 event, we will bring both the FF 91 and FX Super One to Monterey Car Week. We will take part in a series of events including the Fuel Run. These will show the world how EAI EVs can use product power and co-creation power to reshape classics and define the future. Last year at Pebble Beach, the Global Automotive Industry Bridge was officially announced. This year at Pebble Beach, we will open the second chapter of the Bridge Strategy.

Whether you are on the California coastline or watching online, we invite you to join us. Share your moments with the FF 91 and FX Super One. Thank you.

