Secretary Rubio's Call With Australian Minister For Foreign Affairs Wong

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong to discuss issues in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, along with global efforts to combat antisemitism. The Secretary also underscored the importance of the U.S.-Australia alliance for upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.

