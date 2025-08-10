Secretary Rubio's Call With Australian Minister For Foreign Affairs Wong
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong to discuss issues in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, along with global efforts to combat antisemitism. The Secretary also underscored the importance of the U.S.-Australia alliance for upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.
