Donald Trump Likely To Deploy Hundreds Of National Guard Troops In Washington DC

2025-08-10 10:09:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump to activate hundreds of National Guard troops for Washington, D.C., US official tells Reuters.

The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that a final decision was still to be made by U.S. President Donald Trump but the troops were prepared to deploy.

One of the officials said it was unclear what exactly the troops would do, but could take part in efforts to protect federal agents or even carry out administrative tasks to free up law enforcement officials.

(This is a developing story)

