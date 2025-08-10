Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation Of Relief From Abuse Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3005540
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Helpard
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/09/2025 /1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of an RFA
ACCUSED: Tyler Rodriguez
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/09/2025 at approximately 2036 hours Troopers received a report of an assault that occurred in Cabot, Vermont. An investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Rogriguez for domestic assault and Violation of Relief from Abuse Order. Rodriguez was flash cited to appear in the Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division for 08/11/2025 at 12:30PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
