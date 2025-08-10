Introductory Visit Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongsavanh Phomvihane, 11 To 12 August 2025
During his visit, Minister Thongsavanh will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and be hosted to lunch by Minister Balakrishnan.
Minister Thongsavanh will be accompanied by his spouse and officials from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
