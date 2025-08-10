Visit By Member Of The House Of Representatives Of Japan Kobayashi Takayuki Under The S R Nathan Fellowship, 10 To 11 August 2025
Representative Kobayashi will call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. He will be hosted to tea by Minister Balakrishnan, and meet Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Education Jasmin Lau.
Representative Kobayashi will also have engagements with agencies and organisations in the areas of defence technology and finance.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
10 AUGUST 2025
