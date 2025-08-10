Ukraine Receives 16 Fire Trucks From Latvia
The humanitarian aid was provided under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, with support from the Latvian organization Tavi Draugi. The vehicles arrived in Bukovyna and will soon be distributed across various regions of Ukraine.
“These 16 fire trucks will significantly strengthen the material and technical capacity of SES units and will be deployed to different parts of the country,” the SES stated.
Read also: Estonia donates 22 police cars to Ukraine
The service expressed sincere gratitude to its Latvian colleagues and partners for their assistance, which contributes to saving lives and enhancing shared security.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, emergency responders in the Kharkiv region recently received machinery and equipment from UNDP as part of an international technical assistance initiative.
