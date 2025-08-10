AVITA Medical To Host Investor Webinar Briefing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, invites shareholders and prospective investors to attend its investor webinar briefing and presentation by Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, and David O'Toole, Chief Financial Officer, on August 14, 2025, at 9 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (August 13 at 4 PM U.S. Pacific Standard Time).

The webinar presentation will cover financial and business results from our recent second-quarter 2025 earnings webcast and will conclude with a Q&A session. Participants are invited to submit their questions via the registration page.

Register:

A replay will be available on the AVITA Medical website, ir.avitamedical.com, following the presentation.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On SkinTM Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute CohealyxTM, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burns and trauma wounds. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

