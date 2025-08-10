Neuhaus Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Wheat In Belgian Chocolate Moments Smurf's Popping Milk Chocolates With Cookies'
|
80108690
|
13/01/2026
|
80108763
|
13/01/2026
Given the recent release and the short sales period, only 150 units have been sold. No complaints or illnesses have been reported to date.
The action was initiated after it was discovered during an internal check that product containing wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an exceptional combination of circumstances in which the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) did not include the allergen on the packaging.
If you are allergic or intolerant to wheat (gluten), do not consume this product and return it to the point of sale where this product was purchased.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at:
Customer Care Monday – Friday
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)
Phone: +32 2 568 23 00 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
