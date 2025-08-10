Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly Bus-Truck Crash Kills 11, Injures 46 In Mato Grosso, Brazil


2025-08-10 03:13:03
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Federal Highway Police reported that on August 8, 2025, a passenger bus and a truck collided head-on on BR-163, near Lucas do Rio Verde in Mato Grosso.

The official death toll is 11, with 46 more injured, including 12 in critical condition. These figures come directly from public safety authorities and the regional road concession operator.

The bus was carrying passengers from Cuiabá to Sinop, traveling a key route that drives Brazil's booming farm exports. BR-163 is the backbone of Brazil's agricultural logistics.

Trucks and buses move soy, corn, cotton, and workers along this road every day. But the highway is often poorly maintained, overloaded with heavy traffic, and prone to fatal crashes.

Mato Grosso, where this accident happene , produces much of Brazil's agricultural wealth-and relies on safe, working roads to keep business moving.


Every time a crash like this happens, the flow of farm goods slows or stops. Factories, farms, and exporters lose time and money.

More importantly, dozens of families now face unimaginable loss, and the injured must cope with long and difficult recoveries.

Local authorities are still investigating what exactly caused the crash, but the broader problem is clear. Brazil's main farm highway are stretched thin while agribusiness grows rapidly. Road upgrades and stricter safety measures have not kept up.

For people far from Brazil, this story matters because these roads move most of the soy, corn, and meat that fill markets and feed animals worldwide.

The risks behind each truckload affect prices and supply chains well beyond South America. Brazil's ability to deliver farm goods safely and on time can impact the global economy.

MENAFN10082025007421016031ID1109909274

