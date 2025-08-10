Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flamengo Leads, But Mirassol's Breakthrough Season Steals The Spotlight


2025-08-10 03:13:03
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo remains at the top of Brazil's Série A with 40 points after beating Mirassol 2-1 in Rio de Janeiro.

Leo Pereira and Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata scored for Flamengo, while Gabriel scored for Mirassol. This win keeps Flamengo three points ahead of Cruzeiro, who still have one game in hand.

The story goes beyond the result. Mirassol, a modest club from São Paulo state, was promoted to the first division in 2024.

Despite a much smaller budget, they now sit sixth-above many big names-after an impressive nine-game unbeaten run ended at the Maracanã.

Mirassol's rise stands out in a league known for big spending, showing that good decisions and careful investing can compete with tradition and money.

Other matches reinforce this trend of surprises and intense competition. Botafogo, fifth with 29 points, won 5-0 away at Fortaleza.

Fortaleza dropped further into the relegation zone after losing a player to a red card just five minutes into the match.

Bahia and Fluminense drew 3-3 in a tense game, with Fluminense staying ninth on 24 points and holding two games in hand.


Bahia remained in fourth place with 30 points after securing the draw.

Meanwhile, São Paulo continued a five-game winning streak and now stands seventh (28 points) after beating Vitória, who remain close to relegation with 18 points.

Internacional's 3-1 victory over Bragantino came thanks to two goals from 19-year-old Ricardo Mathias. Internacional climbed to tenth, while Bragantino dropped to eighth with 27 points.

The bigger picture in Brazil's top league is clear. Unlike some European leagues where history or wealth usually decides the winner, in Brazil, focused managemen and sharp planning give even smaller clubs a real shot.

Mirassol's success, rising from obscurity and outperforming wealthier teams, illustrates how discipline and smart use of resources can bridge huge gaps in funding.

For international fans and investors, this season's close race and upsets highlight Brazil's unique football scene-where anyone with a plan can challenge the giants.

MENAFN10082025007421016031ID1109909273

