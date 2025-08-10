Mumbai-Pune Expressway News: Over 27 Lakh E-Challans Worth ₹470 Crore Generated In One Year

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maharashtra transport department said that 27.76 lakh e-challans worth ₹470 crore were generated for traffic violations on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway since Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) was put in place in July last year.

However, the abysmal recovery stood at just ₹51 crore in fines, it said.

According to the official data, cars accounted for the lion's share of speed limit violations on the 95-km expressway, with more than 17.20 lakh e-challans .

| Delhi traffic challan: Clear pending dues on THIS date. Here's how to settle

During the reported period, Heavy goods vehicles faced 3.27 lakh e-challans, followed by heavy passenger vehicles, such as buses, at 2.48 lakh, taxis faced 2 lakh challans, and 1.2 lakh light goods carriers were booked.

Medium goods vehicles received 85,468 e-challans, articulated heavy goods vehicles 30,450, and medium passenger buses 14,764 e-challans, the data showed.

A senior official of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) told PTI that their department has issued 27.76 lakh e-challans inviting fines to the tune of ₹470 crore from July 19, 2024, to July 17 this year.

| Karnataka offers 50% rebate on e-challan traffic violation till 11 Feb

3 lakh e-challans worth ₹51.32 crore have been recovered till July 17, he added.

The ITMS, which uses high-resolution cameras and AI-based detection tools, was implemented to improve compliance and reduce accidents on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

| Bihar Police to send e-challans via registered post to traffic violators

As part of ITMS, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has installed 40 gantries and hundreds of CCTV cameras across the expressway.

The state transport department has given ₹45 crore viability gap funding from the Road Safety Fund for the project, costing more than ₹100 crore.

As per the mechanism, a traffic violation report is generated through the ITMS system and verified at the Command Control Centre (CCC) by the operator's staff, and challans have to be approved by RTO officials.

A large number of e-challans for overspeeding were issued in the 10-km Khandala ghat section of the expressway. Hence, the transporters are demanding an increase in the speed limit in the ghat section, PTI report said citing sources.