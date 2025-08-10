Pakistan, Turkiye Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments
According to a Foreign Office statement, both sides expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Dar condemned Israel's plan for a complete military takeover, terming it a violation of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.
He emphasised the urgent need for unimpeded humanitarian aid and an end to what he called Israeli impunity.
Earlier, Dar called for fast-tracking the implementation of already agreed-upon proposals and development projects, emphasising the need for timely action and coordination across relevant ministries under the Pakistan-Turkiye partnership.
Dar chaired a high-level meeting of the Committee on Enhancing Pakistan-Türkiye Bilateral Engagement.
During the meeting, the Committee was briefed on progress in multiple areas of bilateral collaboration, including economy, trade, industry, education, health, energy, defence, infrastructure, and connectivity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment