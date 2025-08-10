Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan, Turkiye Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

2025-08-10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday, during which they reviewed Pakistan–Türkiye bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international developments, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

According to a Foreign Office statement, both sides expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Dar condemned Israel's plan for a complete military takeover, terming it a violation of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He emphasised the urgent need for unimpeded humanitarian aid and an end to what he called Israeli impunity.

Earlier, Dar called for fast-tracking the implementation of already agreed-upon proposals and development projects, emphasising the need for timely action and coordination across relevant ministries under the Pakistan-Turkiye partnership.

Dar chaired a high-level meeting of the Committee on Enhancing Pakistan-Türkiye Bilateral Engagement.

During the meeting, the Committee was briefed on progress in multiple areas of bilateral collaboration, including economy, trade, industry, education, health, energy, defence, infrastructure, and connectivity.

