Drone Attack Injures Couple In Zaporizhzhia Region's Stepnohirsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the attack on Telegram.

According to Fedorov, the couple- a 65-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman- sustained injuries during the attack on Saturday night and later sought medical assistance on their own. The drone targeted a residential area.

Fedorov confirmed that their lives are not in danger.

Earlier, on August 9, a 61-year-old woman was killed in her own yard during a separate Russian strike on the Stepnohirsk community.