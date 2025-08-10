Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attack Injures Couple In Zaporizhzhia Region's Stepnohirsk

2025-08-10 03:07:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the attack on Telegram.

According to Fedorov, the couple- a 65-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman- sustained injuries during the attack on Saturday night and later sought medical assistance on their own. The drone targeted a residential area.

Read also: Russia massively transfers equipment and troops to Zaporizhzhia sector

Fedorov confirmed that their lives are not in danger.

Earlier, on August 9, a 61-year-old woman was killed in her own yard during a separate Russian strike on the Stepnohirsk community.

Search