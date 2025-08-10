Drone Attack Injures Couple In Zaporizhzhia Region's Stepnohirsk
According to Fedorov, the couple- a 65-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman- sustained injuries during the attack on Saturday night and later sought medical assistance on their own. The drone targeted a residential area.Read also: Russia massively transfers equipment and troops to Zaporizhzhia sector
Fedorov confirmed that their lives are not in danger.
Earlier, on August 9, a 61-year-old woman was killed in her own yard during a separate Russian strike on the Stepnohirsk community.
