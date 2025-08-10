Enemy Strikes Transport Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia, Causing Casualties
It is noted that the enemy struck one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia . There is smoke in one of the districts.
“Three people were injured. Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. Everyone is receiving assistance,” the head of the Regional Military Administration said in a statement .Read also: Russia massively transfers equipment and troops to Zaporizhzhia sector
The consequences are being assessed by emergency services.
As reported, three people were killed and one was wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day as a result of attacks on the Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohiv districts.
