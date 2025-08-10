Enemy Strikes Transport Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia, Causing Casualties

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram .

It is noted that the enemy struck one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia . There is smoke in one of the districts.

“Three people were injured. Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. Everyone is receiving assistance,” the head of the Regional Military Administration said in a statement .

The consequences are being assessed by emergency services.

As reported, three people were killed and one was wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day as a result of attacks on the Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohiv districts.