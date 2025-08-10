Adaileh: Jordan Support For Gaza Ongoing, Arab, International Positions Reject Reoccupation Of Strip

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Aug 10 (Petra) – Jordan has never wavered in delivering humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza and the Palestinian people, Jordan's ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, said on Sunday. He noted that the land bridge has been the main channel for transporting tens of thousands of aid consignments via the King Hussein Bridge to the West Bank and onward to Gaza, alongside airdrops.Speaking to Petra on the sidelines of an extraordinary Arab League Council meeting at the permanent representatives level, chaired by Jordan to discuss developments in the Palestinian territories, Adaileh said Jordan's support extends beyond food and medical supplies. It includes field hospitals, daily meal services through Jordanian kitchens in Gaza, and the ongoing "Limb Replacement" initiative, which recently enabled Jordanian hospitals in the enclave to fit prosthetic limbs for more than 500 people, with efforts continuing to reach all those in need.He stressed that Jordan, along with Arab and international partners, continues to call for an end to Israel's aggression and reject unilateral actions by the occupying power, especially its stated intention to reoccupy Gaza. Such a move, he said, is condemned by the international community as a flagrant violation of international law.Adaileh said Jordan's position during the meeting reflected an Arab and international consensus rejecting and denouncing any Israeli plans in this regard, as they would escalate violations, deepen the blockade, reinforce starvation policies, and perpetuate what he described as a war of genocide.The Arab League meeting adopted a resolution tasking Algeria and Somalia, as the Arab members of the UN Security Council, with drafting a resolution condemning any Israeli intent to reoccupy Gaza.Palestine's permanent representative to the Arab League, Muhannad Al-Aklouk, said the resolution carries exceptional importance, describing Israel's war crimes and acts of genocide against the Palestinian people as a blatant attack on all Arab states, their political and economic interests, and their national security.He told Petra that the resolution underscored the need for international protection for the Palestinian people based not only on the UN Charter, the Fourth Geneva Convention and the Genocide Convention, but also on the Arab Collective Defence Treaty, which obliges member states to defend any member facing military aggression.Al-Aklouk stressed that the Palestinian people face an open-ended war of genocide and systematic displacement, requiring decisive Arab action using political, economic and diplomatic tools to pressure Israel to halt its assault on Gaza.He added that the Arab League Council resolution seeks to counter Israeli crimes and reject the occupation government's plan to impose control over Gaza, likening it to the events of the 1948 Nakba. He warned that Palestinians face a systematic campaign of siege, starvation and displacement, demanding a serious collective response to protect them.