JUST Switches To Remote Learning Amid Heatwave

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Aug. 10 (Petra) – The Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) announced on Sunday that classes will move to remote learning as of Tuesday, August 12, until the end of Wednesday, August 13, while in-person exams will proceed as scheduled and staff attendance will continue as normal.In a statement, the university said the decision was made in light of the ongoing heatwave and in the interest of safeguarding students' well-being while ensuring the continuity of the educational process.