UN Warns Israeli Gaza Plan Risks Sparking New Wave Of Conflict

New York, Aug 10 (Petra) – The United Nations on Sunday warned that the Israeli government's latest decision on the Gaza Strip risks igniting another horrific chapter in the conflict, with possible repercussions beyond Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.Miroslav Jen?a, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA), told the Security Council that Israeli media reports indicated the government expects all civilians to leave Gaza City by Oct. 7, 2025 – a move that would affect about 800,000 people, many of them previously displaced.The Israeli security cabinet has endorsed the occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to disarm Hamas, free all prisoners, strip Gaza of weapons, maintain Israeli security control over the enclave, and establish an alternative civilian administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.Jen?a cautioned that if implemented, these plans would likely lead to another disaster in Gaza, with repercussions felt across the region, causing further forced displacement, killing and destruction, and deepening what he described as the population's "unbearable suffering.""Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security. Palestinians must be able to return to their homes," Jen?a said, reaffirming the UN's clear position that the only way to end the massive humanitarian suffering in Gaza is through a full, immediate and permanent ceasefire.