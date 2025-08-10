Grab Cheap 2025 Alice Cooper Tickets With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Seats On Sale For Less

MENAFN - GetNews)



Get ready to rock with the legendary Alice Cooper on his 2025 Too Close for Comfort Tour! Known as the architect of shock-rock, Alice Cooper delivers theatrical, high-energy performances that blend horror, humor, and hard rock, captivating fans for over five decades. With his iconic hits and a reputation for mind-blowing stage productions, the 2025 tour promises an unforgettable experience. At CapitalCityTickets, you can grab cheap 2025 Alice Cooper tickets for all tour dates using promo code CITY10 to save an extra 10% on already discounted prices. Below, we highlight the tour schedule, top singles, and tips to secure the best deals for an epic concert experience.

Book Your Alice Cooper 2025 Tour Seats Today

Why Alice Cooper's 2025 Tour Is a Must-See

Alice Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, continues to push boundaries at 77 with his signature blend of shock-rock theatrics, including guillotines, snakes, and elaborate stage props. The Too Close for Comfort Tour features his world-class band, including guitarist Nita Strauss, and promises a setlist packed with classics and surprises from his extensive discography. With special guests like Halestorm on select dates, the tour offers a mix of raw energy and spectacle that appeals to fans of all ages. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his psycho-drama performances, CapitalCityTickets makes it easy to score affordable tickets to witness this rock icon live.

Alice Cooper 2025 Too Close for Comfort Tour Dates

The 2025 tour includes a mix of headlining shows, festival appearances, and co-headlining dates with Halestorm. Below is the confirmed schedule for Alice Cooper's 2025 North American tour dates, based on available information:

Sep 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep 18 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 21 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sep 24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sep 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Oct 01 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct 02 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Oct 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Oct 05 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Oct 10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

Oct 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct 26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Note: Additional dates may be announced, including international shows or festival appearances like the Sick Things UK fan convention in Wolverhampton, England (November 1, 2025). Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time updates and ticket availability.

Don't Miss Alice Cooper Live – Buy Tickets Now

Alice Cooper's Top Singles to Expect

Alice Cooper's 2025 setlist is expected to feature a mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and tracks from his recent albums like Road (2023). Here are ten iconic singles likely to electrify audiences:

“School's Out” (1972) – A platinum-certified anthem from School's Out, known for its rebellious energy and sing-along chorus.

“Poison” (1989) – His biggest-selling single from Trash, a melodic hard rock hit that reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“No More Mr. Nice Guy” (1973) – A classic from Billion Dollar Babies, blending gritty riffs with Cooper's theatrical flair.

“I'm Eighteen” (1970) – A breakthrough hit from Love It to Death, capturing youthful angst and earning platinum status.

“Elected” (1972) – A satirical rock anthem from Billion Dollar Babies, perfect for Cooper's dramatic live performances.

“Feed My Frankenstein” (1991) – A fan-favorite from Hey Stoopid, often accompanied by monstrous stage props.

“Welcome to My Nightmare” (1975) – The title track from his first solo album, a theatrical staple with horror vibes.

“Billion Dollar Babies” (1973) – A high-energy hit from the album of the same name, showcasing Cooper's shock-rock roots.

“Under My Wheels” (1971) – A hard-hitting track from Killer, known for its driving rhythm and live energy.

“Only Women Bleed” (1975) – A poignant ballad from Welcome to My Nightmare, highlighting Cooper's versatility.

Fans may also hear newer tracks like“Social Debris” from Detroit Stories (2021) or covers like“Dead Babies” from Killer, often paired with elaborate stage theatrics.

How to Grab Cheap 2025 Alice Cooper Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

CapitalCityTickets offers a wide selection of Alice Cooper tickets for the 2025 tour, from budget-friendly upper-level seats to premium floor spots. Use promo code CITY10 to save an extra 10% on already discounted prices. Here's how to secure the best deals:

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for“Alice Cooper 2025 Tour.”

Select your preferred tour date and venue from the schedule.

Use the interactive seating chart to choose your seats, from general admission to VIP packages.

Enter promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock additional savings.

Complete your secure purchase and receive mobile tickets instantly.

Ticket prices vary by venue and demand. For example, tickets for the Youngstown, OH, show on August 17 start at $75 for P3 seats and $125 for Gold Circle, while Biloxi, MS, tickets range from $95–$175. High-demand shows like Clearwater, FL, may start at $100. Applying CITY10 can reduce costs significantly, with savings of 5–10% on all seating levels.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets?

Unbeatable Prices: Tickets start as low as $75 for select shows, often cheaper than primary sellers like Ticketmaster.

Exclusive Promo Code: CITY10 provides an extra 10% off, maximizing your savings.

Wide Selection: Choose from upper-tier, floor, or premium seats with an interactive seating chart.

Trusted Platform: 100% buyer guarantee ensures authentic tickets and on-time delivery.

Secure Checkout: Mobile tickets and excellent customer support make purchasing hassle-free.

Secure the Best Deals on Alice Cooper Tickets

Best Seats to Buy for Alice Cooper's 2025 Tour

To get the most out of Alice Cooper's theatrical performances, consider these seating options at key venues:

Floor Seats (Orchestra or Pit): Ideal for immersing yourself in the stage theatrics, including props like guillotines and snakes. Prices start at $150–$400 for shows like Clearwater or Biloxi. Use CITY10 to save on these premium spots.

Lower-Level Seats (Sections 100–200): Offer a great balance of view and cost, starting at $100–$250. Perfect for seeing Cooper's costume changes and stage effects.

Upper-Level Seats: Budget-friendly options starting at $75 (e.g., Youngstown's P3 seats) provide a full view of the elaborate stage setup. Great for fans on a budget.

VIP Packages: Available at select venues, these may include meet-and-greets, early entry, or exclusive merch. Prices range from $200–$500 before discounts.

Check venue-specific seating charts on CapitalCityTickets to find the best seats for your budget and preferences.

Tips for Scoring the Best Alice Cooper Ticket Deals

Buy Early: High-demand shows like Clearwater (May 4) and Milwaukee (August 8) sell out fast, with prices rising closer to the date.

Opt for Midweek Shows: Dates like Saginaw (August 6) may have lower prices due to lower demand.

Check Last-Minute Deals: Monitor CapitalCityTickets for price drops on resale tickets as show dates approach.

Join Fan Clubs: Alice Cooper's Sick Things fan club may offer presale access for select shows, starting as early as April 2025.

Follow on Social Media: Stay updated on tour news and exclusive offers via Alice Cooper's official X account (@AliceCooper) or CapitalCityTickets's social channels.

Don't Miss Alice Cooper's 2025 Too Close for Comfort Tour

The Alice Cooper 2025 Too Close for Comfort Tour is a rare chance to experience a rock legend who continues to deliver jaw-dropping performances with hits like“School's Out,”“Poison,” and“No More Mr. Nice Guy.” With CapitalCityTickets, you can grab cheap tickets starting at $75 and save even more with promo code CITY10. From the theatrical spectacle in Huntsville to the co-headlining show with Halestorm in Saginaw, every concert promises an electrifying night of shock-rock magic.

Grab Your Cheap Alice Cooper 2025 Tickets Now!

Don't wait-tickets are selling fast! Visit CapitalCityTickets today, apply CITY10, and secure your seats for an unforgettable Alice Cooper concert experience.