Cheapest 2025 Chicago Bears Football Tickets Online: Save With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Home And Away Games On Sale

"Cheer on the Chicago Bears in 2025 for less! Find cheap tickets for every home and away game at CapitalCityTickets and save 10% with promo code CITY10. Grab your seats now and experience NFL action live without breaking the bank!"Score the cheapest 2025 Chicago Bears tickets online at CapitalCityTickets! Save on every seat - from 50-yard line views to affordable upper-level options - for all home and away games. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to get an extra 10% off already low prices. Don't miss your chance to cheer on the Bears live next season; secure your discounted tickets today and experience the excitement of NFL action for less!

Get ready to cheer on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for the 2025 NFL season, packed with thrilling matchups and the electric energy of Bears fans! As one of the NFL's founding franchises with a storied history, including a Super Bowl XX victory in 1986, the Bears are set to take on rivals like the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in iconic NFC North showdowns. At CapitalCityTickets, you can score the cheapest 2025 Chicago Bears tickets online, with promo code CITY10 unlocking an extra 10% off already low prices. Below, we highlight the biggest home games, the best seats to buy at Soldier Field, and how to secure affordable tickets for an unforgettable game-day experience.

Why the 2025 Chicago Bears Season Is a Must-See

The Chicago Bears, founded in 1920, bring a rich legacy to Soldier Field, the NFL's smallest stadium with a capacity of 61,500, known for its historic charm and stunning Lake Michigan views. Under head coach Ben Johnson, the 2025 season features a revamped roster led by quarterback Caleb Williams, aiming to build on recent progress and compete in the NFC North. With primetime games and fierce rivalries, Soldier Field will be buzzing with energy. CapitalCityTickets offers fans budget-friendly tickets to every home game, from preseason to potential playoff matchups, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action.

Biggest Chicago Bears Home Games in 2025

The 2025 Chicago Bears schedule includes nine home games at Soldier Field, featuring marquee matchups against rivals and high-profile opponents. Here are the top home games to watch, based on the official schedule and historical rivalries:

August 10, 2025 vs. Miami Dolphins (Preseason, Noon, Soldier Field)

Why It's a Must-See: The first preseason game offers an affordable way to see the Bears' new roster, including rookies and returning stars, in action. Perfect for families and first-time attendees.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $38 (resale), with an average of $143. Use CITY10 for extra savings.

August 17, 2025 vs. Buffalo Bills (Preseason, 7:00 p.m., Soldier Field)

Why It's a Must-See: This preseason clash against the Bills is a chance to scout the Bears' lineup before the regular season. Tickets are budget-friendly, starting at $40.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $40 (resale). Save with CITY10.

September 8, 2025 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football, 7:15 p.m., Soldier Field)

Why It's a Must-See: A primetime NFC North rivalry game against the Vikings, this matchup is a high-energy showdown with playoff implications. Expect a raucous crowd.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $100, with premium seats up to $700. Use CITY10 to reduce costs.

September 21, 2025 vs. Dallas Cowboys (3:25 p.m., Soldier Field)

Why It's a Must-See: Facing“America's Team,” this game draws massive crowds due to the Cowboys' star power and fanbase. A premium matchup with tickets in high demand.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $200, with premium seats up to $700. Apply CITY10 for discounts.

October 19, 2025 vs. New Orleans Saints (Noon, Soldier Field)

Why It's a Must-See: This game pits the Bears against the Saints in a competitive NFC clash, offering a great opportunity to see Chicago's defense shine.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $80. Save with CITY10.

November 9, 2025 vs. New York Giants (Noon, Soldier Field)

Why It's a Must-See: A chance to see the Bears take on the Giants, this game is ideal for fans seeking a balance of excitement and affordability.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $80. Use CITY10 for extra savings.

November 23, 2025 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Noon, Soldier Field) Why It's a Must-See: A clash against the storied Steelers, known for their passionate fanbase, promises intense action and a vibrant atmosphere.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $150, with premium seats up to $700. Save with CITY10.

December 14, 2025 vs. Cleveland Browns (Noon, Soldier Field)

Why It's a Must-See: A late-season AFC matchup, this game could impact playoff seeding and offers a chance to see the Bears' momentum build.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $80. Use CITY10 for discounts.

December 20, 2025 vs. Green Bay Packers (TBD, Soldier Field)

Why It's a Must-See: The ultimate NFC North rivalry game against the Packers is a bucket-list experience for Bears fans. Expect a packed Soldier Field and intense energy.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $200, with premium seats up to $700. Apply CITY10 to save.

January 3/4, 2026 vs. Detroit Lions (TBD, Soldier Field)

Why It's a Must-See: Closing the regular season against the Lions, this NFC North battle could have playoff implications and is a must-see for divisional bragging rights.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $100. Save with CITY10.

Note: Prices and availability may fluctuate. Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time updates and ticket availability.

Best Seats to Buy at Soldier Field

Soldier Field's historic design offers a range of seating options for every budget, from budget-friendly upper decks to premium club seats. Here are the best seats to consider for 2025 Bears home games, tailored to different preferences:

50-Yard Line Seats (Sections 136–144, Lower Level)

Why They're Great: Located at midfield, these seats offer the best view of the entire field, ideal for catching every play. Perfect for dedicated fans seeking an immersive experience.

Price Range: $200–$700 for regular-season games, up to $1,500 for high-demand games like Packers or Cowboys. Use CITY10 to save.

Best For: Fans wanting a comprehensive view of the game.

Club-Level Seats (Sections 202–216, 301–317) Why They're Great: These seats provide access to climate-controlled United Club lounges, premium dining, and shorter concession lines. They offer elevated views and comfort, especially in Chicago's cold weather.

Price Range: $150–$500, with higher prices for rival games. Apply CITY10 for discounts.

Best For: Fans seeking a premium experience with added amenities.

Sideline Seats (Sections 130–148, 230–248)

Why They're Great: Positioned along the home or away sidelines, these seats offer a close-up view of player interactions and key plays at a more affordable price than 50-yard line seats.

Price Range: $100–$400. Save with CITY10.

Best For: Fans wanting proximity to the action without breaking the bank.

End Zone Seats (Sections 101–108, 149–155)

Why They're Great: The most budget-friendly option, starting at $38 for preseason games and $80 for regular-season games, these seats are near the action for touchdowns and close to the lively fan atmosphere.

Price Range: $38–$200. Use CITY10 for extra savings.

Best For: Budget-conscious fans and those who love high-energy sections.

Upper-Level Seats (Sections 323, 350, 353)

Why They're Great: The cheapest seats, starting at $38 for preseason and $80 for regular-season games, offer a full view of the field. Bring binoculars for a better view.

Price Range: $38–$150. Save with CITY10.

Best For: Fans on a tight budget or first-time attendees.

Pro Tip: Use the interactive seating chart on CapitalCityTickets to preview your view and select the best seats for your budget. Avoid upper-level seats near staircases (e.g., highest rows) to prevent obstructed views or discomfort.

How to Score the Cheapest 2025 Chicago Bears Tickets

CapitalCityTickets is your trusted source for the cheapest 2025 Chicago Bears tickets, offering a seamless platform with no hidden fees and a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's how to secure the best deals:

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for“Chicago Bears 2025 Tickets.”

Browse the schedule and select your preferred game and seating section.

Apply promo code CITY10 at checkout to save an extra 10% on all tickets, from upper-level bargains to premium 50-yard line seats.

Complete your purchase securely and receive mobile tickets via email or the CapitalCityTickets app for easy entry.

Money-Saving Tips:

Buy Early for Rivalry Games: High-demand games like Green Bay Packers (December 20) and Dallas Cowboys (September 21) see price surges as game day approaches. Secure tickets early to lock in lower prices.

Opt for Preseason Games: Tickets for Miami (August 10) and Buffalo (August 17) start at $38–$40, making them the most affordable way to experience Soldier Field.

Check Last-Minute Deals: Browse CapitalCityTickets closer to game day for price drops as resellers aim to fill seats, especially for non-marquee games like Giants or Saints.

Explore Group Discounts: Contact CapitalCityTickets for special pricing on group purchases of 10+ tickets, ideal for tailgates or fan clubs.

Monitor Price Alerts: Track prices on CapitalCityTickets or secondary marketplaces to catch deals when prices fluctuate.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets?

Lowest Prices: Tickets start at $38 for preseason and $80 for regular-season games, often cheaper than Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Exclusive Promo Code: CITY10 saves an extra 10% on all seating levels.

Wide Selection: Choose from end zone, sideline, club, or premium seats with an interactive seating chart.

Guaranteed Authenticity: All tickets are 100% verified for mobile entry.

No Hidden Fees: Transparent pricing ensures you know the full cost upfront.

Enhance Your Game-Day Experience

Soldier Field, located at 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive, Chicago, IL, offers a historic game-day experience with modern upgrades like free Wi-Fi and mobile-only ticketing. Arrive 1.5–2 hours early to enjoy tailgating, explore concessions, or visit the nearby Chicago skyline. Note that Soldier Field is a cashless venue, and outside food, beverages, and vapes are prohibited, though one sealed 20-ounce water bottle is allowed. Fans praise the electric atmosphere but note limited food options and high concession prices, so plan accordingly.

Don't Miss the 2025 Chicago Bears Season

The 2025 Chicago Bears season is packed with must-see moments, from primetime battles against the Vikings to rivalry showdowns with the Packers and Cowboys. With CapitalCityTickets, you can score the cheapest tickets online, starting at $38 for preseason games and $80 for regular-season matchups. Use promo code CITY10 to save 10% on all seats, from budget-friendly upper decks to premium 50-yard line views. Don't wait-high-demand games are selling fast!

Visit CapitalCityTickets today, apply CITY10, and join the passionate Bears fanbase at Soldier Field for an unforgettable NFL experience