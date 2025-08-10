403
Kuwait's First Relief Plane Takes Off To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The first relief plane belonging to Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KCRS) took off at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, heading to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza, amid a devastating humanitarian crisis.
In a statement to KUNA, Director General of the KCRS Fawaz Al-Mazrouei said that coordination is ongoing with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescents to deliver aid, and that more arrangements are being planned.
He added that such efforts stem from the State of Kuwait's firm humanitarian vision and unwavering support for the needy worldwide, noting that it mainly aims at easing the anguish of Gazans and answering their basic needs. (end)
