Video: UAE President Offers Condolences Over Passing Of Hamad Al Hamli

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences over the passing of Hamad Jaber Al Hamli.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the family, praying that God bestows mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased, grants him eternal peace, and brings his loved ones patience and solace.

The President was also accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of officials.

